Jersey Shore's Cluck'n Crabs Closes

A popular Jersey Shore eatery is closing due to tough economic times.

Cluck'n Crabs announced its closing on Facebook, saying, "It’s with great sadness that we announce Cluck’n Crabs will be closing its doors as of today 9/20.

"With rising food costs and an extremely tough economic marketplace we just can no longer continue to push through," the post said.

The fast-food restaurant had been in business for four years on Mill Creek Road in Manahawkin. Its menu featured chicken dinners, seafood, sandwiches, wings and wraps.

"We want to thank all of our wonderful customers and employees over the last 4 years and we will truly value all of the friends we have made along the way," the Costa family wrote.

