Bathroom Ceiling Fan Blamed For House Fire In Manchester Township Gated Community: Police

Firefighters quickly put out flames at a home in a gated community in Manchester Township, authorities said.

Leisure Village West in Manchester Township, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker

Volunteer firefighters from Manchester, Ridgeway, and Whiting responded to the fire on Edinburgh Lane in the Leisure Village West community at around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 27, Manchester police said in a news release.

When firefighters arrived, they learned the fire was caused by a bathroom ceiling fan. The homeowners were not in the house during the fire and only a cleaning crew was there. 

No injuries were reported and the residents weren't displaced.

The Ocean County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

