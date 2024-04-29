Bathroom Ceiling Fan Blamed For House Fire In Manchester Township Gated Community: Police

Volunteer firefighters from Manchester, Ridgeway, and Whiting responded to the fire on Edinburgh Lane in the Leisure Village West community at around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 27, Manchester police said in a news release.

When firefighters arrived, they learned the fire was caused by a bathroom ceiling fan. The homeowners were not in the house during the fire and only a cleaning crew was there.

No injuries were reported and the residents weren't displaced.

The Ocean County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.