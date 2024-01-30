Barnegat Woman Admits To Selling Opioids, Meth Across NJ: Prosecutors

Laurie Maxson, 54, of Barnegat, pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 29 to conspiracy to distribute more than five ounces of methamphetamine. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced the plea on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The county prosecutor's office received a tip on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to investigate narcotics being sold in Ocean County. DEA agents helped county investigators and three township police departments with the investigation.

Investigators determined Maxson was using a home in Barnegat to illegally store pain medications and distribute them throughout the state. Police arrested Maxson and her husband when they stopped their car after they left the home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Officers searched the home and found about 37,000 tramadol pills. Police also discovered 3,400 pills originally believed to be hydrocodone but lab testing confirmed were methamphetamine.

Maxson and her husband were officially charged at the Barnegat Township Police Department. The couple was then released on a summons.

Prosecutors said they'll seek a five-year state prison sentence for Maxson. As part of her plea deal, Maxson exonerated her husband.

The charges against Maxson's husband will be dismissed at her sentencing, which was scheduled for Friday, Apr. 12.

