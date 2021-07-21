Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Couple Dealing Opioids Busted With More Than 40,000 Pills

More than 40,000 pills were discovered in the home of a Jersey Shore couple arrested this week in a statewide opioid distribution scheme, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Jason Maxson, 50, and Laurie Maxson, 51 -- who are married -- used their Barnegat home to store and distribute pain medication across New Jersey, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Detectives on Tuesday, July 20 surveilled the home as both Jason and Laurie got into a 2021 Honda Accord and drove off, the prosecutor said. Authorities stopped the pair, who were arrested without incident.

A court-authorized search warrant on the Barnegat home turned up 37,000 Tramadol pills and 3,400 Hydrocodone pills, Billhimer said.

Jason and Laurie Maxson were transported to Barnegat Township Police Headquarters where they were charged and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.

Jason Maxson was charged with Possession of Hydrocodone Pills with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(4); Possession of Tramadol Pills with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(13); Possession of Hydrocodone Pills in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10a(1); Possession of Tramadol Pills in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10a(1); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:36-2a.

Laurie Maxson was likewise charged with Possession of Hydrocodone Pills with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(4); Possession of Tramadol Pills with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(13); Possession of Hydrocodone Pills in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10a(1); Possession of Tramadol Pills in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10a(1); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:36-2a.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, United States Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Postal Inspection Service, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Asset Forfeiture Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department Crime Reduction Unit and Patrol Division, Stafford Township Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit and K-9 Unit, Ocean Township Police Department Detective Bureau, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit assisted with the investigation.

