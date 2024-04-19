Alert Neighbor Called 911 After Seeing Fire In Unoccupied Brick Twp. Apartment: Firefighters

Brick Township firefighters responded to the fire in the Maple Leaf Park apartment complex at 1142 Sawmill Road at around 3:54 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 18, the fire department said in a news release. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm when Brick police said smoke was coming from the roof.

Police evacuated the apartment building and the fire was under control in about 40 minutes. No one was in the apartment that caught fire and no injuries were reported.

A woman living next door noticed smoke and a burning smell after her smoke alarms began ringing. She then saw a fire in her neighbor's unit and called 911.

The Brick Township Bureau of Fire Safety is investigating the cause of the fire.

