Fair 77°

SHARE

3-Alarm Blaze Destroys Home In Toms River

A three-alarm fire raged in Toms River on Monday, Aug. 21.

House fire on Chanticleer Court in Toms River. (Photo courtesy The Lakewood Scoop (TLS))
House fire on Chanticleer Court in Toms River. (Photo courtesy The Lakewood Scoop (TLS)) Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

The fully-involved structure fire was on Chanticleer Court in the Greenbrier Woodlands community.

The Lakewood Scoop posted photos including aerial shots provided by a pilot. 

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE