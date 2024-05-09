Why Miss Teen USA, North Jersey 17-Year-Old Is Giving Up Her Crown

UmaSofia Srivastava, 17, made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, May 8, saying her personal values no longer fully align with the "direction of the organization."

"I am grateful for all the support from my family, my state directors, my sister queens, and the fans who have cheered me on since I won my state title," said Srivastava, who was crowned last September in Reno, NV.

"I will always look back on my time as Miss NJ Teen USA fondly, and the experience of representing my state as a first generation, Mexican-Indian American at the national level was fulfilling in itself.”

Srivastava's resignation comes amidst the exodus at Miss USA.

Miss USA Natalia Voegt, who announced she was resigning her crown last week to prioritize her mental health. Claudia Michelle, the social media director for Miss USA said on Instagram that she was resigning after seeing "disrespect" to Srivastava's family.

Even though she is resigning, Srivastava said she would continue to advocate for education and acceptance. She recently published a children's book, "The White Jaguar," and said she looks forward to spending the rest of the year finishing her junior year of high school.

"Thank you for those who support me for who I am and always have been, not for what I've momentarily become," Srivastava said.

