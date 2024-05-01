'Enchanted' Home Of Famous Author Hits New Jersey Market At $800K

The 3,417-square-foot ranch at 9 Honey Brook Drive is the former home of American author and Princeton University professor Joyce Carol Oates and is for sale at $800,000. Christine Mariano, of the Corcoran Group, is the listing agent.

Oates herself is quoted in an earlier Architectural Digest article calling her home an "enchanted place … (which) has never ceased to exert its spell on me, every day for over 20 years," according to the listing.

Designed by renowned Princeton architect, Philip Sheridan Collins, the home was built in 1962, a year before Oates' first novel was released.

It is complete with custom improvements including a redesigned kitchen with handmade cherry cabinetry, tile and glass surfaces, state-of-the-art appliances and a custom-built island/cooktop, according to the listing.

Tucked away from the street, the house features a private wing replete with three bedrooms, two full baths, and an expanded den/office space that's "well suited for today’s work-from-home lifestyle," according to the listing.

Beyond the "charming" bluestone patios outside is a private wooded oasis, and as Oates describes it: "There is something comforting about being surrounded by green.”

It's minutes away from Princeton’s historical and recreational areas, outstanding schools, houses of worship, shopping, easy access to transportation, and more.

Oates is "one of the most prolific writers in American literary history," according to Princeton University where she taught creative writing beginning in 1978. She has published 54 novels, as well as a number of short stories, plays and poetry books. She turns 86 years old next month.

She taught at the university until 2014, and is the Roger S. Berlind '52 Professor Emerita in the Humanities with the Program in Creative Writing, the school's website says.

Click here to view the listing at 9 Honey Brook Drive.

