Newly-Built 'Trophy Home' With Pool Listed At $5.75M In Bergen County

A "trophy home" with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms features a 2-story great room with a wall of glass that opens into a kitchen at 675 Navaho Trail Dr., in Franklin Lakes, according to the Zillow listing.

The second floor includes a luxury primary suite with a spa-like bath and custom closets and four guest bedrooms. The lower level features a recreation room with a wet bar, a wine room, a cigar room and a gym, according to the listing.

A large outdoor kitchen and a pool can be found in the back, according to the listing.

The listing agent is Grazyna Ziarko of Christie's International Real Estate Group-Franklin Lakes

