Westwood Mechanic, 31, Charged With 2007 Child Sex Assaults

Nicholas Cavaniola is accused of sexually assaulting a pre-teen at least four years younger than him in Westwood twice in April 2007, according to Bergen County Jail records.

There's no statute of limitations for criminal sexual assault cases in New Jersey. Prosecutors can bring a one at any point in time.

Cavaniola was arrested in Hillsdale on Feb. 28 following an investigation begun by Westwood police and continued by members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's Special Victims Unit.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, March 6.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.