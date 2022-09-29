Remnants Of Hurricane Ian To Drench NJ This Weekend

As Hurricane Ian loosens its grip on Florida and turns to the Carolinas, New Jersey will be getting some remnants of the storm over the weekend.

Rain is expected to begin in the evening hours Friday, Sept. 30 and continue through around the same time on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the National Weather Service.

The northern-most part of the Garden State can expect about a quarter inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain, while the Jersey Shore and the southern-most areas of the state could between three and four inches.

Highs will be in the mid-60s with lows in the high 40s or low 50s.

Meanwhile, a Hurricane Warning was issued for South Carolina Thursday, Sept. 29. More than 500 people had been rescued from the floodwaters in Florida, with more than 2.5 million customers without power, the New York Times reports.

