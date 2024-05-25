Movie Filming In NJ Casting Soldiers, Topless Woman

"Retrograde Victory" is about a young man who finds new importance in life after the psychological toll inflicted on himself while being inducted to the Vietnam war, the casting call reads. The director and producer is M.J. Walker of Superion Films.

Actors are needed to play a young solder age 7 to 12; a mourning woman 25 to 40; an M60 solder ages 18 to 25; a variety of other solders; and a topless woman. Roles pay between $100 and $150 for one hour of work.

The casting call says talent is being sought from New York City, Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth, Lakewood, Edison, Woodbridge, Toms River, and Philadelphia.

