These North Jersey Pools Offer Day Passes To Non-Residents

Cool off at North Jersey pools, many of which are now open for the season.

Here's which ones offer day-passes to non-residents:

Bogota: Day passes offered to Bergen County residents only at $15 per person. Check the website for hours.

Darlington State Park , Mahwah: Bergen County adults can enter for $10 on weekends and $8 on weekdays, children are $6.

, Mahwah: Bergen County adults can enter for $10 on weekends and $8 on weekdays, children are $6. Highlands Natural Pool , Ringwood: Day passes are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for children. Check the website for hours.

, Ringwood: Day passes are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for children. Check the for hours. Palisades Park : Open weekends only until June 22, when the pool will hold its seasonal opening. Day passes are available to Palisades Park residents for $15 and to New Jersey residents for $20.

: Open weekends only until June 22, when the pool will hold its seasonal opening. Day passes are available to Palisades Park residents for $15 and to New Jersey residents for $20. Pershing Field Pool, Jersey City: Day passes are open to non-Jersey City residents to adults for $8 and kids for $2 on weekends, and $6 for adults and $2 on weekdays.

Jersey City: Day passes are open to non-Jersey City residents to adults for $8 and kids for $2 on weekends, and $6 for adults and $2 on weekdays. Walter Ulrich Memorial Pool, Rahway: Open on weekends until grand opening on June 29. County and non-county residents are welcome. Adults are $10 and children and seniors between $4 and $8.

Rahway: Open on weekends until grand opening on June 29. County and non-county residents are welcome. Adults are $10 and children and seniors between $4 and $8. Weehawken: Day passes and memberships both offered to non-Weehawken residents. Day passes are $30/day for adults and $15 a day for children and are limited to 30 people a day.

Swimming is permitted at state parks and recreation areas, most of which do not open until June when lifeguards are working. Click here for a schedule.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

