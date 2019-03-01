March Roars In Like A Lion: Get Set For 1-2-3 Punch Of Storms

The light snow that ushered in the first day of March on Friday morning caused slippery travel and delayed school starts.

But it was just a preview of coming attractions with three -- yes, three -- more storms expected the next three days.

Did we mention yet that March has come roaring in like a lion?

After a cloudy day Friday with a high temperature in the upper 30s, another round of snow moves in after 1 a.m. Saturday, March 2.

Expect about 1 to 3 inches of snowfall before the snow tapers off around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday's high temperature will climb to nearly 40 with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour and a wind-chill factor between 20 and 30.

The second storm of the weekend is expected to arrive late in the afternoon on Sunday, March 3 in the form of rain as the day's high temperature will again be near 40.

Then comes the third -- and strongest storm -- Sunday night into Monday morning, March 4. There is the potential for a significant snowfall from this system, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Friday morning.

While the track and strength of the storm are still uncertain, there is the potential for between 3 to 8 inches of accumulation overnight Sunday until late in the morning on Monday.

It's too early to predict more precise accumulation amounts.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

