IDA: 7 Tornados Confirmed In NJ, PA

The National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornados touched down in New Jersey and Pennsylvania Wednesday night in the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The NWS is still working on completing its surveys of the heavily-damaged areas.

As of Thursday, 23 people had died due to the storm in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

The following twisters were confirmed by the NWS:

Mullica Hill, NJ:

Several homes were destroyed and two injuries were caused by this EF-3 twister that had max winds of 150 mph and was on the ground for 12.6 miles.

The tornado touched down near Harrisonville then revved up for northeast movement, downing trees and damages structures. It reached a large commercial dairy farm where significant damage was reported. The twister lifted near Deptford.

A GoFundMe for the beloved farm had raised more than $19,600 as of Friday.

Sandi Keller made a map of the tornado's path in Mullica Hill. Sandi Keller

Fort Washington/Horsham, PA:

An EF-2 tornado tore a path through Upper Dublin Township to Horsham, with max winds of up to 130 mph.

Edgewater Park, NJ to Bristol, PA:

An EF-1 tornado that began in New Jersey crossed into Bucks County, PA, with max winds of up to 90 mph.

Buckingham Township, PA:

This EF-1 twister had peak winds of up to 100 mph. No further details were released.

Upper Makefield Township, PA:

This EF-1 had max winds of up to 90 mph. No further information was released.

Oxford, PA:

This EF-1 twister reached 95 mph winds. More information was expected Friday.

Princeton, NJ:

An EF-0 tornado reached peak winds of up to 75 mph.

