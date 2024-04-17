Fair 50°

Paramus Chick-fil-A Weeks Away From Opening, Mayor Says

The opening of the brand-new Paramus Chick-fil-A is imminent.

Chick-fil-A, 718 Route 17N, Paramus.

Chick-fil-A, 718 Route 17N, Paramus.

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Chick-fil-A, 718 Route 17N, Paramus.

Chick-fil-A, 718 Route 17N, Paramus.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Chick-fil-A, 718 Route 17N, Paramus.

Chick-fil-A, 718 Route 17N, Paramus.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Chick-fil-A, 718 Route 17N, Paramus.

Chick-fil-A, 718 Route 17N, Paramus.

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
According to Paramus Mayor Chris DiPiazza, the Chick-fil-A being built alongside the northbound side of Route 17 will open in the first week of May.

The fast-casual chicken joint replaces The Fireplace, which closed in July 2021 after 65 years in business.

Complete with a drive-thru lane, the new location at 718 Route 17N is hiring for multiple positions including front of house operations lead ($22/hour), front of house shift leader ($20/hour), back of house team member (~$16/hour), and front of house full time team member (~$17/hour). Click here to apply.

Daily Voice has reached out to Chick-fil-A corporate for specifics on Paramus' newest Chick-fil-A. 

Chick-fil-A has other Bergen County locations in Ramsey, Teterboro, Westfield's Garden State Plaza, Paramus Park Mall, and Hackensack.

