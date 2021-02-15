Ice Now, Snow Later: Region Bracing For Back-To-Back Winter Storms

While a mix of ice, snow and freezing rain is expected to coat the region Monday evening, another storm comprised of mainly snow could be just days away, meteorologists say.

Freezing rain was likely to start falling around 6 p.m., with northwestern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania expected to get the most ice accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

Commercial travel was banned on many New Jersey highways due to the slippery conditions.

An ice storm warning was issued in Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Morris and Sussex counties, which were expected to get between two and four tenths of an inch.

6 AM Monday Update: Good Morning Everyone! Our briefing package for the latest wintry weather, expected today and... Posted by US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly on Monday, February 15, 2021

An ice storm warning was issued for the first time in 10 years in some parts of Pennsylvania, including the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Poconos.

Meanwhile, winter weather advisories were issued across the rest of New Jersey which, along with Greater Philadelphia, could see anywhere from a light glaze to two tenths of an inch, forecasters say.

Precipitation will stop midday Tuesday, forecasters say.

Looking ahead, a snow storm is expected to move in Wednesday night and last through Thursday morning, the AccuWeather reports. It is still too soon to say exactly when snowfall would start.

North Jersey and Central Pennsylvania will likely see the heaviest snow, with totals ranging anywhere from 3 to 12 inches, AccuWeather says.

Check back for more on timing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.