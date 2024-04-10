Forbes Names NJ Billionaires To List Of Richest People In The World — Again

New Jersey residents once again made Forbes' annual list of the world's billionaires, with three ranking in the top 800, based on net worth. The Garden Staters you most want to hit up for cash are:

No. 322: Rocco Commisso, 73, is the founder and CEO of cable company Mediacom based in Chester, New York and the richest man in New Jersey with a net worth of $8.8 billon.

The Saddle River resident immigrated to the United States from Italy when he was 12 years old. His first job was playing the accordion during movie theater intermissions.

No. 364. John Overdeck, 53, is the co-founder of Two Sigma, a quantitative trading powerhouse with $60 billion under management. Overdeck has a net worth of $7.3 billion.

The Millburn resident was a math prodigy who won a silver medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad at 16 years old, Forbes said.

No. 796 Peter Kellogg, 81, sold brokerage house Spear, Leeds & Kellogg to Goldman Sachs for $6.5 billion in cash and stock in 2000. He has a net worth of $3.5 billion.

The Short Hills resident joined the firm, where his father was a partner, in 1973 and took over several years later, Forbes said.

Click here for the full Forbes list.

