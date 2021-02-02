How Much Snow Did Your Town Get? Here's The Breakdown Across NJ, PA

A major winter storm blasted the Northeast, dropping two feet or more on some areas.

Here are the New Jersey and Pennsylvania towns with the highest and lowest snow totals, according to the National Weather Service.

Don't see your area? Scroll down to search for your area.

Springtown, PA (Bucks): 31.2 inches

Sparta, NJ (Sussex): 28.3

Bloomingdale, NJ (Passaic): 26.2

Byram, NJ (Sussex): 26

Forks, PA (Northampton): 24

Bethlehem, PA (Northampton): 22

Bridgewater, NJ (Somerset): 22

Westwood, NJ (Bergen): 20

Ridgewood, NJ (Bergen): 19.4

North Caldwell, NJ (Essex): 17.3

Newark, NJ (Essex): 16.2

Hoboken, NJ (Hudson): 15

Easton, PA (Northampton): 15.2

Passaic, NJ (Passaic): 15.9

Edison, NJ (Middlesex): 14

Glen Rock, NJ (Bergen): 14.3

Morristown, NJ (Morris): 14.5

Clark, NJ (Union): 13.8

Freehold, NJ (Monmouth): 12.5

Newton, NJ (Sussex): 11

Yardley, PA (Montgomery): 9.8

Hamilton, NJ (Mercer) 8.8

Doylestown, PA (Bucks): 8.8

Norristown, PA (Montgomery) 6.8

Philadelphia, PA: 6

Lindenwold, NJ (Camden) 5.4

Toms River, NJ (Ocean): 4

Atlantic City, NJ (Atlantic): 1

