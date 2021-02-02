Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
How Much Snow Did Your Town Get? Here's The Breakdown Across NJ, PA

Snow totals across the Northeast (Feb. 2) according to the National Weather Service.
Snow totals across the Northeast (Feb. 2) according to the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A major winter storm blasted the Northeast, dropping two feet or more on some areas.

Here are the New Jersey and Pennsylvania towns with the highest and lowest snow totals, according to the National Weather Service.

Don't see your area? Scroll down to search for your area.

  • Springtown, PA (Bucks): 31.2 inches
  • Sparta, NJ (Sussex): 28.3
  • Bloomingdale, NJ (Passaic): 26.2
  • Byram, NJ (Sussex): 26
  • Forks, PA (Northampton): 24
  • Bethlehem, PA (Northampton): 22
  • Bridgewater, NJ (Somerset): 22
  • Westwood, NJ (Bergen): 20
  • Ridgewood, NJ (Bergen): 19.4
  • North Caldwell, NJ (Essex): 17.3
  • Newark, NJ (Essex): 16.2
  • Hoboken, NJ (Hudson): 15
  • Easton, PA (Northampton): 15.2
  • Passaic, NJ (Passaic): 15.9
  • Edison, NJ (Middlesex): 14
  • Glen Rock, NJ (Bergen): 14.3
  • Morristown, NJ (Morris): 14.5
  • Clark, NJ (Union): 13.8
  • Freehold, NJ (Monmouth): 12.5
  • Newton, NJ (Sussex): 11
  • Yardley, PA (Montgomery): 9.8
  • Hamilton, NJ (Mercer) 8.8
  • Doylestown, PA (Bucks): 8.8
  • Norristown, PA (Montgomery) 6.8
  • Philadelphia, PA: 6
  • Lindenwold, NJ (Camden) 5.4
  • Toms River, NJ (Ocean): 4
  • Atlantic City, NJ (Atlantic): 1

Click here to search by town.

