Frigid Temps Expected To Last For Days, Will The Snow? Here's The Latest Forecast

The stretch of frigid weather will last into the week, but will temperatures stay cold long enough to make for a White Christmas?

"Road crews and property owners will need to stay vigilant and may need to apply ice-melting and anti-slip materials on a daily basis to keep streets, sidewalks, and parking lots safe for vehicles and pedestrians," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

It will be continued cold on Friday, Dec. 18 with clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and the high temperature around the freezing mark, but wind-chill values between 10 and 20 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight with a low in the upper teens and wind-chill values between 5 and 10 degrees.

Saturday, Dec. 19 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around the freezing mark, but it will feel more like it's between 5 and 15 degrees.

Temperatures will finally climb over the freezing mark on Sunday, Dec. 20 with the high in the mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

The first opportunity for some snow to melt will be on Monday, Dec. 21, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature around 40 degrees.

Tuesday, Dec. 22 will be mostly sunny with a high again around 40 degrees.

The current outlook calls for dry weather into Christmas Day, with temperatures in the 40s on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, before colder air moves in.

Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25 should be cloudy with a high temperature around the freezing mark. There is now a chance for snow on Christmas Day but there is uncertainty surrounding the timing and possibility of accumulation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

