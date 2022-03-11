Bomb Cyclone Bringing Heavy Snow, Slick Roads To Region This Weekend: Forecasters

A bomb cyclone — a storm that undergoes rapid strengthening — is heading to the region this weekend, creating the potential for heavy snow, slick roads, and a little bit of aftermath, forecasters say.

Precipitation will begin as rain Friday night and gradually change to snow on Saturday as the temperature drops, leaving the Poconos with up to seven inches of snow, while the northernmost parts of New Jersey will get between three and six, the National Weather Service said. Central Jersey and the Philadelphia region will only get a light dusting.

A flash freeze will make for slippery roadways across the entire region, with the rapid drop in temps to come sometime in the afternoon for southeast PA and most of New Jersey, NWS said.

AccuWeather forecasters say that the storm doesn't end when the snow stops: "Blowing and drifting snow will follow the storm as temperatures are forecast to plunge into the teens and even the single digits from the Appalachians on west Saturday night and over the interior Northeast on Sunday night."

Gusty winds between 30 and 40 mph will blow through the region too, and last through Sunday morning, the NWS said.

