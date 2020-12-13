Blockbuster Storm Could Bring 12 To 18 Inches Of Snow To New Jersey, Pennsylvania

Strong winds and more than a foot of snow is likely this week in North Jersey and Pennsylvania, forecasters said Saturday night.

Sometime Wednesday afternoon, gusty winds will accompany 12 to 18 inches of snow for North Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania, AccuWeather.com reports.

Central Jersey and Southeastern Pennsylvania could see between 3 and 12 inches of snow, AccuWeather says.

The storm will create localized, "blizzard-like conditions," expected to carry over into Thursday, forecasters say.

"While we continue to monitor trends, residents in the East need to pay close attention to the forecast over the next few days," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys warned.

"This storm has the potential to be highly disruptive for a large number of people."

Colder weather could last several days, making for a potentially-White Christmas, Roys said.

