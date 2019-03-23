Contact Us
Amtrak Worker Train Derails Near NYC's Penn Station, Commuter Tickets Cross-Honored By PATH

Customers could then switch to PATH, which was cross-honoring their tickets at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street in order to get to the area.
Direct Saturday morning commuter rail service into Manhattan's Penn Station was being diverted to Hoboken after an Amtrak worker train derailed, NJ Transit said.

No injuries were reported after a mechanical problem caused the derailment just outside Penn Station, the agency said.

The train derailed just before 7 a.m., NJ Transit tweeted.

Results included LIRR delays in and out of Penn.

