Stock Clerk Charged With Sexually Assaulting Underage Teen In Elmwood Park

Jaden Vargas, 21, of Paterson allegedly victimized someone who Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said was between 13 and 16 years old at the time.

Musella didn't specify a time period and said only that the alleged incidents occurred "in the past."

Vargas was arrested in Elmwood Park last Friday, March 1, following a two-week investigation and has remained held in the Bergen County Jail ever since. He was charged with three counts of sexual assault as well as child endangerment through sexual conduct, according to jail records.

Vargas spent five days in the Bergen County Jail last June before a judge released him after police in Paterson charged him with an aggravated assault, records show.

