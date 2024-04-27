2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles New Jersey

The latest, following the 4.8 magnitude quake that rocked the area on April 5, occurred just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, according to the USGS.

This aftershock was among the highest in magnitude of the dozens of aftershocks since the initial earthquake. It was reported 7 km WSW of Gladstone, and according to the USGS map, east of Tewksbury.

People as far as Massachusetts reported feeling the earthquake, but it appeared to have been clearest felt in the Garden State, with Boonton and Kearny residents reporting a III on the MMI scale. Others

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.