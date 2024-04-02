Seen Them? Two Sought In Anti-Semitic Attack At Starbucks In Glen Rock

At this point, both are being characterized as "potential witnesses" to the Feb. 19th bias-related vandalism at the Starbucks in the borough's Central Business District, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

"It is our hope that these two may be able to assist us in our investigation," the chief said.

Whoever defaced a sign with red paint at the coffee shop apparently were mimicking similar attacks that have occurred throughout the U.S. and Canada since the Israel-Hamas war began last October, Ackermann said.

Stickers bearing hateful messages against Israel were also found with the overnight vandalism.

"A closer examination of these stickers shows scratches and marks that may indicate they had been on the poles for a few days," Ackermann said.

Starbucks' purported support of Israel has triggered not only street protests and calls for boycotts but also vandalism at some of the coffeehouse chain's 16,000-plus locations similar to the kind seen in Glen Rock.

In Seattle, where Starbucks has its world headquarters, pro-Palestinian protesters forced a roastery to close temporarily after smashing windows, spray-painting walls with “Free Gaza” and “Free Palestine” and other acts of destruction.

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan said protestors have been influenced by "misrepresentation on social media of what we stand for."

It all apparently began when the Starbucks Workers United union declared “Solidarity with Palestine!” in an X post that has since been deleted.

The Buffalo-based group, which represents workers at roughly 340 Starbucks locations, is affiliated with the Service Employees International Union and not the coffeehouse chain.

Starbucks -- which reportedly isn't Israeli, doesn't use Israeli-made products and doesn't operate in Israel -- immediately distanced itself from Workers United while condemning terrorism and violence. It also filed a lawsuit against the union.

Back in Glen Rock, Mayor Kristine Morieko and a member of the local Jewish center removed the stickers outside their Starbucks. A tarp was also draped over the sign.

Soon after, locals Jackie DeVore and Rachel Finkelstein created a peace sign wreath that's currently hanging in its place.

Police, meanwhile, are investigating the vandalism as a bias crime, which carries severe penalties upon conviction.

SEE: Red Paint, Anti-Semitic Messages Deface Sign At Glen Rock Starbucks

They're hoping publication of the surveillance photo produces results.

"Unfortunately, this is the highest quality image we were able to obtain," Ackermann said of the photo released on Tuesday, April 2.

The chief asked that the individuals in it or anyone with information that could help find those responsible for the attack reach out to Detective Lucas Doney at 201-670-3947 or Detective Sgt. James Calaski at 201-670-3948.

SEE: Anti-Israel Stickers Were Posted At Starbucks Before Red-Paint Attack, Glen Rock Chief Says

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.