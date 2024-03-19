Sprocket Scientists: Bicycle Thieves Chased Down, Caught By Glen Rock Police

Friends of the victims flagged down Officer Andrew Magro on Harristown Road near Wilde Park and pointed him toward the three bandits, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The trio hopped off the stolen bikes and ran, with Magro close behind, the chief said.

The officer and Sgt. Mike Trover took all three into custody at Iris Circle, he said.

Arrested on theft charges were Romeo Molina, 21, and Nyreek A. Clyburn, 19. A delinquency complaint with the same charges were signed against a 16-year-old boy.

All three were released -- the boy to his mother -- pending court action.

Police, meanwhile returned the bicycles, valued between $900 and $1,200 combined.

