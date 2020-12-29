Standout PA Wrestler Mikey Racciato, 26, Dead On Christmas Day

Standout Slate Belt wrestler Michael "Mikey" Racciato died on Christmas Day, at 26 years old.

A public walk-through visitation will be Jan. 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ruggiero Funeral Home in Pen Argyl.

Racciato was born in Bethlehem and lived in Plainfield Township. He pronounced dead Friday in Northampton County, according to Coroner Zachary Lysek.

The cause and manner of death were not immediately known.

Racciato graduated Pen Argyl with a 186-8 record and went on to wrestle on scholarship for University of Pittsburg, where he graduated in 2017.

He was a three-time PIAA Class 2A champion, two-time Express-Times Wrestler of the Year and 2015 ACC champion -- and a two-time finalist.

In 2013, Racciato was selected to wrestle in the Dapper Dan Wrestling Classic.

But Racciato was more than just a stellar athlete. Friends and loved ones remembered him for his natural leadership abilities, his sense of humor and his genuine kindness.

Mikey Racciato the goofiest, silliest, nicest most personable person... Never thought i would see this. RIP bub, I hope... Posted by Emilee Kimble on Saturday, December 26, 2020

Hey Mikey, Your junior year when I was in the wrestling room helping coach the Jr. High Team, you and I decided to go... Posted by William Toth on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Our hearts are broken 💔 Mikey Racciato we will miss your cute smile, sweet talking and silliness but we won’t forget it. You and your family will always be in our prayers 🙏🏼We love you. RIP sweetheart. Posted by Diane Brouse Lobb on Saturday, December 26, 2020

"We are all saddened to hear this terrible news," Pitt wrestling head coach Keith Gavin said. "Although I did not have the privilege of coaching Mikey, I know he was loved by his teammates, coaches and fans during his time here.

"He certainly made an impact and will be dearly missed."

