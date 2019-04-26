Contact Us
Sports

Plainfield's Rashan Gary Drafted By Packers In First Round

Michigan DE Rashan Gary gets the call from the Green Bay Packers and gets drafted in the 1st round, 12th overall. Video Credit: PackManJake/YouTube

Plainfield native Rashan Gary was drafted by the Green Bay Packers Thursday , going 12th overall in the NFL draft.

A 6'4", 277-lb. defensive end, Gary, who attended Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School before transferring to Paramus Catholic, was the No.1-ranked recruit among high school seniors in 2016. He eventually went to Michigan, where he played three seasons.

Gary earned All-Big 10 honors in his sophomore year at Michigan and was a first-team pick for the Wolverines again in 2018.

He's expected to become an instant starter by the NFL.

