Plainfield's Rashan Gary Drafted By Packers In First Round

Plainfield native Rashan Gary was drafted by the Green Bay Packers Thursday , going 12th overall in the NFL draft.

A 6'4", 277-lb. defensive end, Gary, who attended Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School before transferring to Paramus Catholic, was the No.1-ranked recruit among high school seniors in 2016. He eventually went to Michigan, where he played three seasons.

Gary earned All-Big 10 honors in his sophomore year at Michigan and was a first-team pick for the Wolverines again in 2018.

He's expected to become an instant starter by the NFL.

