Split Storms Combine: Brace For 4 Inches Of Rain This Weekend In NJ, PA, Forecasters Say

Between two and four inches of rain are expected to fall between late Friday night, March 22 and Saturday evening, March 23 before tapering off, according to the National Weather Service.

"A soaking rainstorm will cause problems along the I-95 corridor as the weekend gets started, with waves of rain moving in late Friday night through Saturday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said. "Expect slow travel with flooding on streets, highways and in poor drainage areas."

"One to 3 inches of rain is expected to fall from Washington, D.C., to Boston, with rain rates of half an inch per hour or more in some spots, which may prove to be too much for storm drains to handle," Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham added.

The storm will be a combination of two, as predicted earlier in the week: One that formed at the Canadian border and the other along the Gulf of Mexico, AccuWeather confirms.

The heaviest amount of rainfall will be within a 40-mile radius northwest and southeast of I-95, with wind gusts up to 45 mph possible along the Jersey Shore, the NWS said.

AccuWeather called the storm a quick-hitter, as rainfall is expected to taper off Saturday evening, with a dry day Sunday, March 24.

