'Split Storms': 2 Merging Systems Could Make One Even Bigger Storm Across Northeast

Two separate storms are expected to converge this weekend in the Northeast, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to the area, according to AccuWeather.

The storms forming along the Canadian border and the Gulf of Mexico could join together in the middle of the week and push toward the East Coast at the end of the week, AccuWeather says.

"How nasty the weather becomes along the Eastern Seaboard this weekend will depend on whether or not the two storms phase [merge together]," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

"But, even if the two remain separate, there will still be stormy conditions to contend with; stiff coastal winds and above-normal tides and minor coastal flooding possible."

The storm forming in the Gulf is expected to be the stronger of the two systems, triggering a "northward expansion of drenching rain with increasing winds," in Virginia, Maryland, and New Jersey on Friday and Saturday, according to AccuWeather.

Rain is expected along the coast during the first part of the weekend.

There is a chance of showers Tuesday night, March 18, the National Weather Service says. Wednesday will be sunny with a high in the mid-50s, and another chance of showers at night.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 43 and Friday will be sunny with a high in the mid-40s. Rain is expected to begin Friday evening and last into Saturday night, and possibly Sunday morning, the NWS said.

