Online Gamer From NJ Urged Teen To Have Sexual Relationship With Relatives, Meet At Park: Cops

Jeremy Slickerman, 33, of West Deptford, was arrested at his home on Friday, March 15, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release on Tuesday, Mar. 19. Slickerman was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation began earlier in March after a referral from Middletown police to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Investigators said he inappropriately chatted with the 14-year-old through platforms like Xbox Live, Skype, Discord, and Chatib.

Prosecutors said Slickerman encouraged the teen to travel to a park near his home so they could meet. Slickerman was also accused of suggesting the teen "engage in sexual acts with relatives, neighbors, and classmates."

Slickerman had the username "Blue Jay" on Chatib and used "Tcencho" on other platforms, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about Slickerman was asked to call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or the Middletown Police Department at 732-615-2100.

