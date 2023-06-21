Overcast 67°

SEE Anything? Swastikas Spray-Painted Throughout Clifton Park

Authorities turned to the public for help finding whoever was responsible for littering a Clifton park with spray-painted swastikas.

Dunney Park in Clifton
Dunney Park in Clifton Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View
Jerry DeMarco
Seven of the hateful symbols were found on benches, trees, a portable bathroom and the blacktop at Dunney Park on Cherry Street early Wednesday, June 21, they said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Department Chief Thomas Rinaldi didn’t release any further information in confirming the vandalism.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing,” their release says. “More information will be released once it becomes available.”

Valdes asked that anyone with information that could help identify those responsible call her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at (973) 470-5908

