Exterior Fire Enters Hasbrouck Heights Home

Firefighters quickly doused a blaze that found its way inside a Hasbrouck Heights home.

No injuries were reported in the 9:15 p.m. two-alarm fire on Franklin Avenue between Oak Grove Avenue and Boulevard in Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, April 27.

Photo Credit: Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Flames climbed the side and extended into the basement and attic of the three-story wood-frame home on Franklin Avenue between Oak Grove Avenue and Boulevard at 9:15 p.m.  Saturday, April 27, responders said.

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm blaze.

The Red Cross found temporary food, clothing shelter for the occupants.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Carlstadt, Hackensack, Little Ferry, Lodi, Moonachie, South Hackensack, Wallington and Wood-Ridge. A PSE&G crew also was summoned.

The borough Bureau of Fire Prevention is investigating the cause.

Tony Greco took the photo and contributed to this story.

