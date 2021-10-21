Contact Us
Morris County High School Evacuated Due To Social Media Threat

Valerie Musson
West Morris Central High School
West Morris Central High School Photo Credit: Facebook/West Morris Central High School

UPDATE: The school has been deemed safe and will be returning to its regular schedule, police confirmed at 12:40 p.m.

A Morris County high school evacuated its students Thursday following a threat that was posted on social media, police said.

West Morris Central High School students were led to the stadium bleachers as township police initiated the investigation around 12 p.m., authorities said.

“All students and staff are safe,” said Washington Township Police on behalf of WMC Principal Timothy Rymer.

Students were expected to return to the campus after receiving clearance from township police.

“Please do not attempt to gain access to campus at this time,” Rymer said.

The content of the social media threat was not immediately clear.

