PHOTOS: These New Bergen County Real Estate Listings All Have Pools

In the market for a new home? How about one with a pool?

These Bergen County homes recently hit the real estate market and each and every one has a pool.

Dive in!

Paramus, 168 Village Cir E ; $729,000: 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,097 square feet

Saddle Brook, 26 Garden St. ; $479,900: 4 beds, 3 baths, 5,000 square feet

Franklin Lakes, 761 Rivenwood Road; $729,000: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,890 square feet

Upper Saddle River, 4 Jan River Dr.; $1.344 million: 6 beds, 6 baths, 5,000 square feet

Maywood, 585 Maywood Ave.; $439,900: 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,841 square feet

Wyckoff, 428 Kelly Ct., $1.09 million: 4 beds, 3 baths, 3.483 square feet

