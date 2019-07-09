Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Driver In Franklin Lakes Roadblock Crash Was Under Heroin Influence
Real Estate

PHOTOS: These New Bergen County Real Estate Listings All Have Pools

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
This Wyckoff house and other new Bergen County real estate listings all have pools.
This Wyckoff house and other new Bergen County real estate listings all have pools. Photo Credit: ZILLOW

In the market for a new home? How about one with a pool?

These Bergen County homes recently hit the real estate market and each and every one has a pool.

Dive in!

Paramus, 168 Village Cir E ; $729,000: 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,097 square feet

Paramus, 168 Village Cir E; $729,000: 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,097 square feet

Paramus, 168 Village Cir E; $729,000: 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,097 square feet

Saddle Brook, 26 Garden St. ; $479,900: 4 beds, 3 baths, 5,000 square feet

Saddle Brook, 26 Garden St.; $479,900: 4 beds, 3 baths, 5,000 square feet

Saddle Brook, 26 Garden St.; $479,900: 4 beds, 3 baths, 5,000 square feet

Franklin Lakes, 761 Rivenwood Road; $729,000: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,890 square feet

Franklin Lakes, 761 Rivenwood Road; $729,000: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,890 square feet

Franklin Lakes, 761 Rivenwood Road; $729,000: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,890 square feet

Upper Saddle River, 4 Jan River Dr.; $1.344 million: 6 beds, 6 baths, 5,000 square feet

Upper Saddle River, 4 Jan River Dr.; $1.344 million: 6 beds, 6 baths, 5,000 square feet

Upper Saddle River, 4 Jan River Dr.; $1.344 million: 6 beds, 6 baths, 5,000 square feet

Maywood, 585 Maywood Ave.; $439,900: 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,841 square feet

Maywood, 585 Maywood Ave.; $439,900: 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,841 square feet

Maywood, 585 Maywood Ave.; $439,900: 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,841 square feet

Wyckoff, 428 Kelly Ct., $1.09 million: 4 beds, 3 baths, 3.483 square feet

Wyckoff, 428 Kelly Ct., $1.09 million: 4 beds, 3 baths, 3.483 square feet

Wyckoff, 428 Kelly Ct., $1.09 million: 4 beds, 3 baths, 3.483 square feet

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.