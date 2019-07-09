PHOTOS: These New Bergen County Real Estate Listings All Have Pools

In the market for a new home? How about one with a pool?
These Bergen County homes recently hit the real estate market and each and every one has a pool.
Dive in!
Paramus, 168 Village Cir E
$729,000: 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,097 square feet
Saddle Brook, 26 Garden St.
$479,900: 4 beds, 3 baths, 5,000 square feet
Franklin Lakes, 761 Rivenwood Road;
$729,000: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,890 square feet
Upper Saddle River, 4 Jan River Dr.;
$1.344 million: 6 beds, 6 baths, 5,000 square feet
Maywood, 585 Maywood Ave.;
$439,900: 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,841 square feet
Wyckoff, 428 Kelly Ct.,
$1.09 million: 4 beds, 3 baths, 3.483 square feet
