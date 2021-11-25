Glass Elevator Part Of $10.2M Jersey Shore Property

Are you looking for a seven-bedroom home right on the beachfront?

Look no further than Sea Girt where a relatively new home is on the Jersey Shore market.

The stunning waterfront property includes 8 1/2 baths and a patio with built-in lounge chairs. There also are indoor and outdoor fireplaces.

The architect took the expression of "living in a glass house" to an extreme. It's seafront walls are all made of "disappearing glass": remote-controlled privacy walls can be shifted into place.

The three-story home also includes a glass elevator, according to this listing on Zillow.

The asking price? $10,250,000. (The same home sold for $5 million in 2017.)

It's listing says the home "blends modern design with timeless elegance... (with) a level of architectural acumen rarely seen."

The walls of glass "capture intoxicating ocean views from almost every room," according to its listing. Each bedroom is designed to "frame" an ocean view.

The listing agent is Colleen Tobin at Diane Turton Realtors in Spring Lake.

Click here for the complete listing.

