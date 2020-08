Firefighters found what appeared to be skeletal remains while conducting training on an Elizabeth waterfront.

The bones were found in the water near Elizabeth Avenue and Front Street Thursday, fire officials said.

It wasn't immediately known if the remains were human or animal, firefighters said.

The findings brought local police, the NJSP Marine Unit, Union County Sheriff's Office and EMS to the scene.

At the scene Elizabeth NJ Fire Officers IAFF Local 2040

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.