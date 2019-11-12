Contact Us
Sheriff's Officers Rescue Baby Left Alone In Vehicle In Newark: Authorities

A woman is accused of leaving her infant in an unlocked vehicle unattended in Newark for at least 45 minutes Photo Credit: File

A baby was found alone and locked inside a vehicle near Veterans Memorial Park in Newark Tuesday morning, Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said in a statement.

The three-month-old girl was unresponsive and had difficulty breathing inside the vehicle when she was discovered by sheriff's officers, according to authorities.

"Immediately upon approaching the illegally parked car the officers observed the three month old infant, who was locked inside the vehicle. Our officers than made a forced entry into the vehicle and found the child unresponsive and its breathing was very shallow," Fontoura said.

The baby was rushed to the hospital by Newark EMS and is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff's office added.

The baby's mother, who was not identified, returned to the vehicle about 45 minutes after the baby had been taken to the hospital, Fontoura also said. The Essex County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit will head up the investigation into the incident.

The mother was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

"Our officers involved in this rescue mission are to be highly commended for their professionalism, alertness and action under these life threatening circumstances." Fontoura said.

