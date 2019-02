West Milford police are seeking the public’s help finding a tire thief.

The man in the surveillance video above drove a red Jeep north on Warwick Turnpike before backing up ono Reigler Road, where he parked, got out and snatched the tires from a local business, police said.

Anyone who can identify him or the vehicle is asked to contact West Milford PD Detective Malfetti at (973) 728-2878 or m.malfetti@wmtpd.org .

