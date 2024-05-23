Mostly Cloudy 72°

Storm Knocks Power To 1,920 West Milford Residents

A fast-moving round of thunderstorm knocked power to thousands of New Jersey residents Thursday morning, May 23.

Flooding from the May 23 storm in Hackensack

 Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
PSEG was reporting approximately 2,000 outages in Bergen County (1,156 in New Milford, 398 in Paramus); 2,341 in Essex County (983 in Caldwell, 448 in West Caldwell); 1,230 in Gloucester County (1,206 in Woodbury City).

JCPL was reporting approximately 1,300 in Franklin Township, 1,000 in Lebanon, 1,000 in Bethlehem. Knowlton, Hope, Liberty, and Independence had nearly 3,000 outages combined.

Orange & Rockland reported 1,920 outages in West Milford.

