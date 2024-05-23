Storm Knocks Power To 1,920 West Milford Residents

PSEG was reporting approximately 2,000 outages in Bergen County (1,156 in New Milford, 398 in Paramus); 2,341 in Essex County (983 in Caldwell, 448 in West Caldwell); 1,230 in Gloucester County (1,206 in Woodbury City).

JCPL was reporting approximately 1,300 in Franklin Township, 1,000 in Lebanon, 1,000 in Bethlehem. Knowlton, Hope, Liberty, and Independence had nearly 3,000 outages combined.

Orange & Rockland reported 1,920 outages in West Milford.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.