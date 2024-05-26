Thunderstorms To Rip Through Northeast Memorial Day: Here's The Timing

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday, May 26 will be mostly sunny and humid, with a high near 85. Temps are expected to drop into the mid-60s on Sunday night, with a chance of rain predicted overnight.

"Following a relative lull in storm activity on Sunday in the region, Monday will be a different story," an AccuWeather report reads.

"The same storm system that led to the deadly storms and tornadoes in the nation's midsection on Saturday and Saturday night, and a 'high' risk for severe weather in the Mississippi and Ohio valleys on Sunday, will emerge closer to the East Coast for the holiday."

Monday, May 27 will have a high in the upper 70s with showers and one round of thunderstorms possible in the morning.

A more-severe round of storms is expected in the afternoon and evening, the NWS says, and could come with damaging winds and hail.

Tuesday, May 28 will be mostly sunny with a high of 83.

