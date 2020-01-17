Prosecutor: Quartet ID'd In 30-Pound Pot Shipment Found With Stolen Gun In North Arlington

A trio of New Jersey residents and a Virginia man plotting the sale of 30 pounds of pot were caught with a stolen gun during a traffic stop in North Arlington, authorities said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Narcotic Task Force were investigating a drug conspiracy when a consented search during Tuesday’s stop turned up a .45-caliber 1011 Paraordnance handgun.

Arrested were Jaleel Speller, 26, of Newport News, VA, Quantesa Wade, 27, of East Orange, Alicia Torres, 34, and Larry Harris, 40, both of Newark, the prosecutor said.

All remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail on drug- and gun-related charges, including conspiracy to distribute more than 25 pounds of marijuana.

All except Wade were also charged with being convicted felons in possession of a firearm.

