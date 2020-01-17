Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: CLEARED: Grand Jury Finds Fatal Police Shooting Of Attacker Pointing Gun At Woman Was Justified
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Quartet ID'd In 30-Pound Pot Shipment Found With Stolen Gun In North Arlington

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
(l. to r.) Jaleel Speller, Alicia Torres, Larry Harris, Quantesa Wade
(l. to r.) Jaleel Speller, Alicia Torres, Larry Harris, Quantesa Wade Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A trio of New Jersey residents and a Virginia man plotting the sale of 30 pounds of pot were caught with a stolen gun during a traffic stop in North Arlington, authorities said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Narcotic Task Force were investigating a drug conspiracy when a consented search during Tuesday’s stop turned up a .45-caliber 1011 Paraordnance handgun.

Arrested were Jaleel Speller, 26, of Newport News, VA, Quantesa Wade, 27, of East Orange, Alicia Torres, 34, and Larry Harris, 40, both of Newark, the prosecutor said.

All remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail on drug- and gun-related charges, including conspiracy to distribute more than 25 pounds of marijuana.

All except Wade were also charged with being convicted felons in possession of a firearm.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.