Police Interrupt Passaic Suspect On Car Ransacking Spree

An 18-year-old man ransacking cars in Paramus was arrested after leading officers on a chase through backyards, said authorities who charged him.

Police responded to Lambert Place around 12:55 a.m. on reports of at least two men trying to break into cars, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The suspect, later identified as Jose Cereno Del Rio of Passaic, took off on foot when Paramus police officers Chris Bores and Mike Mordaga spotted him, the chief said.

Del Rio ran through several backyards before the officers caught up with him and placed him under arrest, Ehrenberg said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Department's K9 Unit responded to assist in the search of the second suspect. Police were unable to locate him, the chief said.

A subsequent search of the area turned up a 2009 Hyundai Elantra stolen out of River Vale on Tuesday, police said. The car was parked on Stella Court, the same neighborhood where Del Rio had apparently been attempting to break into vehicles, according to the chief.

Later that morning, a Walnut Street resident -- also located near Lambert Place -- reported that his 2008 Kia Sorrento had been taken from his driveway sometime over night, Ehrenberg said. The resident also told police that the car keys had been left inside the car.

Del Rio was charged with burglary to auto, criminal attempt, possession of stolen property and eluding police. He was being held in the Bergen County Jail pending a bail hearing.

The Paramus Police Department urged all residents to lock their cars and make sure to not leave their keys of fobs in their vehicles.

