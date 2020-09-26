PHOTOS: Fierce Fire Roars Through Three Passaic Homes, Displacing Dozens

An off-duty firefighter alerted residents to a gas-fed blaze that ravaged three homes Saturday morning in Passaic, displacing nearly three dozen people.

More than 120 firefighters responded to the fierce four-alarm blaze, which roared across the multi-family dwellings on Oak Street after breaking out shortly after 8 a.m., responders said.

An off-duty firefighter helped get the buildings evacuated, Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost said

"There was a tremendous amount of fire through [two of ] the buildings, with a partial collapse," Trentacost said.

Definitely one (middle) and possibly two (left) buildings will have to be razed, officials said. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported. Trentacost said the initial number was 35 residents but may be more.

"At least two of these structures will have to be taken down," Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said.

The fire on Oak Street in Passaic broke out shortly after 8 a.m. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Carlstadt, Clifton, East Rutherford,Haledon, Little Falls, Paterson, Rutherford, Totowa and Wallington.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

Oak Street remained closed between Main and Myrtle avenues.

No injuries were reported in the Oak Street fire in Passaic. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.