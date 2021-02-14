Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
PD: DWI Driver Seriously Injures Passenger, Other Driver In Head-On Paterson Plank Road Crash

Cecilia Levine
Paterson Plank Road crash
Paterson Plank Road crash Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 39-year-old Jersey City man was drunk when he crashed his sedan, leaving a passenger in his vehicle seriously injured and another driver with minor injuries on Paterson Plank Road in Secaucus, police said.

Mark Ortiz was behind the wheel of a 2002 Honda Civic when he crossed over into oncoming traffic, crashing into a 2008 BMW around 10:05 p.m. Feb. 9, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The collision sent the BMW into a snow embankment, leaving the driver -- an 18-year-old Nutley resident -- with minor injuries, Miller said.

Ortiz's passenger, a 39-year-old Jersey City resident, was extricated by the Secaucus Fire Department, and transported to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Miller said.

Mark Ortiz, who did not suffer any injuries, was arrested for DWI and charged with two counts of assault by auto, Miller said.

He was lodged in the Hudson County Jail. 

“I am thankful that nobody suffered serious injuries or lost their life as a result of this crash,” Miller said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Secaucus Traffic Bureau. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Secaucus Police Department Traffic Bureau at 201-809-4603 or traffic@secaucus.net.

