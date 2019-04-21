Off-Duty Corrections Officer In Newark Involved In Shooting

An off-duty law enforcement officer shot and wounded a person early Sunday morning in Newark, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

The officer, who works for the Department of Corrections, was not hurt, RLS Media reported. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Leslie Street.

Information on the condition of the person shot or the circumstances of the shooting was not immediately known.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available later today.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.