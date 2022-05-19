Contact Us
North Jersey Bank Robber Pretended She Had Gun Then Made Off With $3.8K Cash: Police

Cecilia Levine
Quiana Nobles/Northfield Bank.
Quiana Nobles/Northfield Bank. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Essex County Jail

A 41-year-old Rahway woman was arrested for pretending to be armed while robbing a Linden bank earlier this week, authorities said.

Quiana Nobles told the teller at Northfield Bank on N. Wood Avenue she had a gun and reached into her pocket pretending like she did, as she demanded cash around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said.

Nobles was stopped on W. Blancke Street by police with $3,800 in cash, Guenther said.

Nobles was charged with first-degree armed robbery and possession of an imitation firearm. She was remanded to the Essex County Jail pending a scheduled appearance in Superior Court.

