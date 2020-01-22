Contact Us
Breaking News: Clifton Police Officer Rescues Missing Woman Severely Injured In Suicide Leap
NJ Transit: Woman Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Glen Rock

At the scene in Glen Rock.
At the scene in Glen Rock. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: NJ Transit confirmed that a woman was struck and killed by a commuter train Wednesday morning in Glen Rock.

The woman, who appeared to be in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck near Harristown Road shortly before 10:30 a.m., responders said.

Borough and NJ Transit police responded and summoned an Advanced Life Support unit, which made the pronouncement.

The Bergen County Line train No. 45 left Hoboken at 9:48 a.m. and was to arrive in Suffern at 10:51 a.m., said Nancy Snyder, NJ Transit's chief media relations and communications officer.

Service was temporarily suspended on the Bergen County Line.

NJ Transit police were leading the investigation. They were trying to determine whether the death was accidental or intentional.

