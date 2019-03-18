NJ Attorney General Investigating Death Of Fair Lawn Man, 25, After Paterson Bar Fight

UPDATE: The death of a 25-year-old Fair Lawn man at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center over the weekend following a scuffle at a Paterson tavern was being investigated by the state Attorney General's Office, authorities said Monday.

Steven A. Sherlock was pronounced dead around 4 a.m. Sunday, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said, confirming a report in Daily Voice.

He had been taken to the hospital by Paterson police for evaluation, Grewal said.

The attorney general said a preliminary investigation showed that "Paterson police officers were dispatched to Duffy’s Bar and Tavern on River Street in Paterson at approximately 2:44 a.m. on a report of a fight outside the bar.

"There was a large crowd outside the bar when officers arrived," Grewal said.

"Police were informed that Sherlock was involved in a physical altercation with a man and his girlfriend," the attorney general said. "Sherlock and the couple were still at the scene when police arrived."

All three were hospitalized for evaluation, Grewal said.

"Police transported Sherlock to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, where he was admitted," then "relinquished custody of Sherlock for treatment," the attorney general said.

He died a little over an hour later.

Grewal said his Shooting Response Task Force is reviewing the circumstances under a state law that "requires that the Attorney General’s Office conduct investigations of a person’s death [when it] occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

An autopsy by a state Medical Examiner was expected to determine the cause of death, they said.

Duffy's Tavern, in the Riverside section of the city, is owned by a Passaic County Freeholder Terry Duffy.

